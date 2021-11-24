Thanksgiving travel guidance for 2021
With the Thanksgiving holiday this week, we want to remind everyone of testing and quarantine requirements. Those who are unvaccinated and returning from states with high levels of COVID-19 transmission (orange states) will be required to test and quarantine on return. Those who are vaccinated and returning from orange states are required to test on days 3-7 after return.
Please see UIC’s COVID-19 travel guidance for the most up-to-date information on post-travel saliva testing and quarantine requirements.
Read more about COVID-19 precautions during the holidays.
Contact
Categories
Topics