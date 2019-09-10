The chemistry between UIC alumni

UIC alumnus Dr. Marvin Parasram and alumna Dr. Jenny S. Martinez were engaged Aug. 30 in the Science And Engineering South building, where they met and spent most of their time while enrolled in the chemistry graduate program.

Parasram received his Ph.D. under the guidance of former LAS Distinguished Professor Vladimir Gevorgyan in 2017. He recently was awarded an NIH Postdoctoral Fellowship in chemistry professor Abigail Doyle’s laboratory at Princeton University.

Martinez earned her Ph.D. under professor Justin T. Mohr in 2018. She is currently a preceptor of organic chemistry at Yale University.