The Close-Up

Super Worm Moon Rising

A nearly full moon heralds the coming of spring as it rises over the Academic & Residential Complex Sunday evening. March’s full moon is also known as the Full Worm Moon, a traditional name referring to the time of year earthworms rise to the surface as the soil thaws. The moon reaches peak fullness today and appears full for about three days, from early Sunday morning into early Wednesday morning.