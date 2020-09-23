The Close-Up: Autumnal Equinox

The sun sets over Taylor Street on the first day of autumn on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (Joshua Clark/University of Illinois Chicago)

Sunset on the autumnal equinox

Twice a year, Chicagoans are treated to a harmonic display of nature and the city’s architecture during sunrise and sunset. The phenomenon known as “Chicagohenge” occurs on the autumnal and spring equinoxes thanks to Chicago’s grid system. Since the city’s east/west streets are aligned almost perfectly with east and west on a compass, the sun can be seen directly center on these streets, creating stunning displays.