The Close-Up: Autumnal Equinox
Sunset on the autumnal equinox
Twice a year, Chicagoans are treated to a harmonic display of nature and the city’s architecture during sunrise and sunset. The phenomenon known as “Chicagohenge” occurs on the autumnal and spring equinoxes thanks to Chicago’s grid system. Since the city’s east/west streets are aligned almost perfectly with east and west on a compass, the sun can be seen directly center on these streets, creating stunning displays.
