The Poetry Foundation grants $35,000 in support of UIC Theatre’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’

UIC School of Theatre & Music is excited to announce that this spring’s production of Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire” has received a $35,000 grant from the Poetry Foundation. This generous support helps the School of Theatre & Music produce university theatre at the highest level for students, the UIC campus, neighboring communities and Chicago.

“A Streetcar Named Desire” is directed by Jeff Award-winning director and UIC Theatre faculty Derrick Sanders and opens April 12 at 7:30 p.m. Join UIC School of Theatre & Music for a post-show talk titled “Brutality, Kindness, and Grace” from Derrick Sanders and the Poetry Foundation April 14. Tickets to “A Streetcar Named Desire“ can be purchased here, or call our box office at 312-996-2939.

The Poetry Foundation, publisher of Poetry magazine, is an independent literary organization committed to a vigorous presence for poetry in our culture, and is based right here in Chicago. Learn more at poetryfoundation.org