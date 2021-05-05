Have plans to make updates or changes to your fully online course(s) this summer? If so, you could take your process a step further by using the Quality Matters (QM) Self-Review tool to informally evaluate and further improve the quality of your course(s).

The QM Self-Review tool, available to anyone at UIC with a free QM account, allows you to confidentially evaluate how a course aligns with the QM Rubric, which consists of research-based best practices for designing high-quality, engaging online courses. Upon completion of a self-review, you have access to a final report that may be used to guide subsequent improvements to your course.

Alternatively, you may access the Self-Review tool to simply preview a fully annotated version of the QM Rubric. The rubric’s annotations give specific examples of and criteria for how a course might meet each of the QM Standards. This fully annotated version of the rubric cannot be found online outside of the QM system.

For more information on using the QM Self-Review tool, see QM’s Self-Review Tutorial.

To create a QM account, see How do I create a MyQM account? on the QM website.

Questions?

If you have questions about the above or QM in general, please contact Sam Day, Instructional Designer with UIC Extended Campus, at samday@uic.edu.