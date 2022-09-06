The Roundtable — ‘Secret Identities: Exploring Student Identity and Social Justice through Comic Books in Higher Education’

Dear students, faculty and staff,

I am pleased to share that the first iteration of The Roundtable of the 2022–2023 academic year will take place Thursday, Sept. 22, from 3-4:30 p.m., in Room 302, Student Center East. This event will also be livestreamed.

This edition of The Roundtable is entitled “Secret Identities: Exploring Student Identity and Social Justice through Comic Books in Higher Education” and will feature Mark Martell, PhD, executive director of the UIC Asian American Resource and Cultural Center, Co-PI of the UIC AANAPISI Initiative, and interim director of the UIC Gender and Sexuality Center. Professor Martell teaches in the College of Education and the Global Asian Studies Program, along with the Honors College, where he is also a faculty fellow. Professor Martell has presented his academic work related to comic books, superheroes and identity at San Diego Comic-Con. He is the author of several articles and chapters on the subjects at the intersection of race, gender, comics and Asian American topics.

Following Professor Martell’s talk, Lauren DeJulio Bell, Honors College instructor, academic advisor and program specialist, will moderate a faculty panel discussion, followed by a Q&A with the audience. This conversation will also include Professor Martell; Brian Cremins, PhD, author and English professor at Harper College; Rachelle Cruz, interim director of the Genre Fiction Faculty Concentration at Western Colorado University; with a fourth panelist still to be announced!

Registration for this event is required regardless of whether you plan to attend in person or virtually. Please register using the link below.

“Secret Identities: Exploring Student Identity and Social Justice through Comic Books in Higher Education”

Mark Martell, PhD

Executive Director of the UIC Asian American Resource and Cultural Center

Thursday, Sept. 22

3-4:30 p.m.

Room 302, SCE, or join the livestream*

Register online.

*Livestreaming link will be emailed immediately upon registration.

The event will be live-captioned. If you require an additional accommodation in order to attend, please contact the Office of the Provost at 312-413-3450 or provostevent@uic.edu.

Please join us at The Roundtable for an exciting conversation!

For more information, please contact:

Tyler Nielsen

pniels2@uic.edu