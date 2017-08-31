The UIC College of Nursing is looking for people with type 1 diabetes for participation in two studies

We are looking for volunteers with type 1 diabetes who are between the ages of 18 and 30 years to participate in a research study at the University of Illinois at Chicago. The purpose of this study is to determine if a program designed to reduce fear of hypoglycemia improves fear levels and glycemic variability in young adults with type 1 diabetes. You may qualify if you have had type 1 diabetes for at least one year, use an insulin pump and experience fear of hypoglycemia. Qualified participants will receive financial compensation at the completion of each study visit. Call (312) 996-7903 or email pmartyn@uic.edu for further information. UIC IRB# 2016-0206

We are looking for men and women with type 1 diabetes to help in developing an artificial pancreas. The University of Illinois at Chicago College of Nursing and the Illinois Institute of Technology are conducting a research study to understand how glucose, physical activity, and insulin are related in people with type 1 diabetes who use insulin pumps. The study will take place at the UIC-College of Nursing. You may qualify for the study if you have type 1 diabetes, use an insulin pump, and are between the ages of 18-40 years. The study will take place during a period of 3 weeks and will include 6 visits. Subjects will visit the UIC-College of Nursing on 6 occasions and will: complete surveys; have blood sugar levels measured; wear monitors that measures blood sugar continuously; wear an armband monitor that measures physical activity continuously; have an exercise stress test; participate in exercise sessions such as walking on a treadmill; and wear a heart rate monitor. Subjects will be reimbursed for time and travel. For further information about this study, please call: Laurie Quinn PhD, RN (312-996-7906).

UIC IRB# 2013-0899

For more information, please contact:

Pamela Martyn-Nemeth

pmartyn@uic.edu

lquinn1@uic.edu