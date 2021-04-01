The UIC Department of Psychiatry is looking for subjects with bothersome depressed mood or mood instability for a UIC research study.

You may be eligible if you:

Are 25-50 years old

Use a Smartphone

Experience depressed mood or mood instability

If you are eligible and agree to participate you may undergo:

3 Study visits (includes 2 brain scans)

Questionnaires and surveys

Install an application on your smartphone that tracks your typing patterns, but not what you type

Volunteers will be compensated for their participation!

Total time commitment is 3 visits over a 4-week period

Interested participants should fill out the survey below, call, or email for more information.

You will be compensated for participation once normal operations begin again.

SURVEY: https://redcap.link/unmasckstudy1

CALL: (312) 996-0711

EMAIL: unmasckstudy@uic.edu

PI: Olusola Ajilore (M.D/Ph.D.)

For more information, please contact:

Ellyn Kennelly

unmasckstudy@uic.edu