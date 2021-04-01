The UIC Department of Psychiatry is looking for subjects with bothersome depressed mood or mood instability for a UIC research study.
You may be eligible if you:
- Are 25-50 years old
- Use a Smartphone
- Experience depressed mood or mood instability
If you are eligible and agree to participate you may undergo:
- 3 Study visits (includes 2 brain scans)
- Questionnaires and surveys
- Install an application on your smartphone that tracks your typing patterns, but not what you type
Volunteers will be compensated for their participation!
Total time commitment is 3 visits over a 4-week period
Interested participants should fill out the survey below, call, or email for more information.
You will be compensated for participation once normal operations begin again.
SURVEY: https://redcap.link/unmasckstudy1
CALL: (312) 996-0711
EMAIL: unmasckstudy@uic.edu
PI: Olusola Ajilore (M.D/Ph.D.)
For more information, please contact:
Ellyn Kennelly
unmasckstudy@uic.edu
