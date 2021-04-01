The UIC Department of Psychiatry is looking for subjects with bothersome depressed mood or mood instability for a UIC research study.

April 2, 2021

You may be eligible if you:

  • Are 25-50 years old
  • Use a Smartphone
  • Experience depressed mood or mood instability

If you are eligible and agree to participate you may undergo:

  • 3 Study visits (includes 2 brain scans)
  • Questionnaires and surveys
  • Install an application on your smartphone that tracks your typing patterns, but not what you type

Volunteers will be compensated for their participation!

Total time commitment is 3 visits over a 4-week period

Interested participants should fill out the survey below, call, or email for more information.

You will be compensated for participation once normal operations begin again.

SURVEY: https://redcap.link/unmasckstudy1
CALL: (312) 996-0711
EMAIL: unmasckstudy@uic.edu

PI: Olusola Ajilore (M.D/Ph.D.)

For more information, please contact:
Ellyn Kennelly
unmasckstudy@uic.edu

