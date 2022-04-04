The UIC Undergraduate Research Forum 2022 takes place this Wednesday

The UIC Undergraduate Research Forum 2022 will take place Wednesday, April 6, from 1 to 5 p.m. This annual showcase for undergraduate students from all majors provides students with the opportunity to present their research, creativity and scholarship to the wider UIC community.

The sponsors of the Undergraduate Research Forum are pleased to announce the in-person return of this important campuswide event, which will be held at the UIC Dorin Forum (725 W. Roosevelt Road).

The URF is sponsored by the Office of Undergraduate Research, the Honors College, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research, the University Library, the Urban Health Program, and the Center for Clinical and Translational Science. The event is made possible through the commitment and dedication of UIC faculty members and researchers who provide direction, supervision and mentorship to undergraduate students for their research and creative inquiry projects.

Hundreds of student researchers, including Chancellor’s Undergraduate Research Award recipients and those presenting Honors College capstone projects, present their project for judging by faculty and alumni judges during the high-energy session.

The student presentation portion of the event will be followed by a ceremony featuring introductory remarks from Provost Javier Reyes, a keynote address from UIC researcher Cynthia Blair, and the announcement of student prize winners across several categories.

The sign-up period for students to present at the URF and for UIC faculty, staff, and alumni to serve as judges at the event has closed, but it is still possible to register to attend the URF as a guest.

We look forward to having you join us for the 2022 Undergraduate Research Forum. If you have any questions, please reach out to the Undergraduate Research Forum planning team at urf@uic.edu.

Summary information and schedule for Undergraduate Research Forum

What: UIC Undergraduate Research Forum 2022

Where: UIC Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road

When: Wednesday, April 6

Parking: Lot 5, 1135 S. Morgan St.

Masking: Masking is strongly encouraged for all attendees.

Other: Water stations and a coat check will be made available at the event.

Schedule:

11:30 a.m., Check-in for student presenters opens

12-1 p.m., Check-in for judges, faculty and guests

1– 3:30 p.m., Student presentations and judging

3:45 – 5 p.m., Keynote address and awards ceremony

Note: Awards ceremony is expected to begin around 4:30 p.m.

For more information, please contact:

Undergraduate Research Forum Planning Team

urf@uic.edu

James Lynn

jlynn@uic.edu