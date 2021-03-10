There’s more to screen-sharing than PowerPoint presentations

Zoom and Blackboard Collaborate screen-sharing features allow you to share your entire desktop or specific apps like PowerPoint, but did you know there are other features you can use to encourage engagement with your content? Use these Universal Design for Learning-inspired methods that use screen sharing to communicate ideas to students.

1.) Share a video

Provide multiple means of representation: Understanding and perception of information presented may differ from student to student. Providing several forms of rich media (such as video and audio clips) supports content delivery and provides additional ways to take in information besides your voice.

Learn how to share videos on Zoom or Blackboard Collaborate.

2.) Share an additional camera feed

Provide multiple camera views: The share camera option gives you the ability to share more than one camera or webcam, allowing you to show different angles or perspectives. You’re only limited by the number of cameras and USB ports on your computer.

For more information, see Can I use a document camera with Zoom or Blackboard Collaborate?

3. Share a file or draw on a screen

Provide multiple means of expression: Use the built-in features (annotation, file sharing and drawing on whiteboards) to allow students to participate in your class in different ways, including the ability to mark up your shared file during a session, or participate in an icebreaker activity.

Use annotations in Zoom and Blackboard Collaborate.

If you have questions about using screen share in your Zoom or Collaborate sessions, please contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE)’s Support Team at LTS@uic.edu or request an appointment with one of CATE’s Instructional Designers at https://go.uic.edu/IDappointment.