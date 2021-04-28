This June 8-10, selected student participants from across Chicago and the Midwest region will take an all-virtual, behind-the-scenes tour of Chicago’s thriving tech and innovation ecosystem! Participants will engage with innovation ecosystem leaders, startup CEOs, network with their peers, and learn more about career opportunities with fast-growing companies actively recruiting. ThinkChicago Exchange 2021 is led by World Business Chicago and P33, in partnership with the University of Illinois System, and our many university and company partners.

What ThinkChicago Exchange 2021 includes:

Access to a series of keynote speakers and panels, representing a cross-section of Chicago’s startup & innovation ecosystem.

Networking opportunities with official ThinkChicago company partners, which included fast-growing innovative companies/startups who are actively recruiting this year.

Connect with fellow grad student/Ph.D. entrepreneurs and innovators from across the country.

Deadline: Please submit your application by 11:59 PM CDT on FRIDAY, MAY 21, 2021, to be considered.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicant must be 18 years of age or older.

Applicant must be a current graduate student OR received a Ph.D. within the last five years, and is currently a post-doctoral associate or fellow with an academic institution based in the United States. All majors & concentrations can apply.

The applicant must be available to attend every scheduled day of ThinkChicago Exchange 2021 (approximately 12-1 PM Central and 5-7 PM Central sessions for Tuesday, June 8; Wednesday, June 9; and Thursday, June 10).

Selection Process:

Selection of program participants will be made without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, or political affiliation.

Selected participants will be notified by Friday, May 28, 2021.

Reminder: this is an all-virtual event, there will be no physical events associated with ThinkChicago Exchange 2021

Questions? Learn more via www.ThinkChicago.net or please contact info@thinkchicago.net.