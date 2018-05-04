Time capsule captures campus history

Photos: Jenny Fontaine

Members of the UIC Undergraduate Student Government preserved campus history Friday by burying a time capsule near Lincoln Hall, which is set to be unearthed in 2045 — the 80th anniversary of the campus.

“It is critical that we appreciate the moments we spend day in and day out on campus,” said Jashaun Bowens, newly elected president of USG and junior in economics and psychology. “Our university is rich in culture and diversity, representing students from all walks of life. For our generation, the future starts now, and capturing our moment in history with a time capsule will commemorate the students of today and the graduates of tomorrow.”

Items in the time capsule include newspapers, campus photos, notes from current students to future UIC graduates, and more.

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Susan Poser thanked USG students for organizing and filling the time capsule.

When future students open it, “I think they’ll say this was a time when UIC was just coming into its own,” Poser said.