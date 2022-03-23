Title IX training April 1st deadline reminder

We have just wrapped up three weeks of Title IX Preventing Harassment and Discrimination Training for Faculty and Staff. The training window will remain open through 6 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022. The UIC overall completion rate is currently 53% and 8,011 employees have not yet completed the training.

The University Ethics and Compliance Office sent reminders on March 15 and March 22. The final reminder will be sent April 1.

All units may check their employees’ training status by logging into the web-based Daily Status Reports.