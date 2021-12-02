TODAY: The Roundtable: A Conversation with Fiona Hill on the Dangers of Populism

Dear students, faculty, and staff,

The first edition of The Roundtable will take place virtually TODAY, Thursday, Dec. 2 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. This edition of The Roundtable, which is co-sponsored by the UIC Department of Political Science, will focus on the dangers of populism, featuring Fiona Hill, PhD, Robert Bosch Senior Fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe in the Foreign Policy program at Brookings. Fiona Hill served as deputy assistant to the president and senior director for European and Russian Affairs on the National Security Council from 2017-2019. Kate Floros, PhD, UIC Political Science faculty member, will moderate the discussion and Q&A. To learn more about Fiona Hill watch this brief PBS video.

To join today’s event, please use the link and passcode below. Note that you may join the event even if you did not register in advance.

I look forward to joining you at The Roundtable for an engaging conversation this afternoon.

