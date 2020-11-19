TODAY: Virtual Town Hall for Students

Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis

in coordination with

Undergraduate Student Government

invites you to a

“Virtual Town Hall for Students”

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

This event will serve as a space for students to ask questions and share concerns with administrators on any topic important to you.

Panelists will include:

Michael Amiridis, Chancellor

Susan Poser, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

John Coronado, Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Rex Tolliver, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

The Virtual Town Hall will take place via Zoom Webinar.

https://uic.zoom.us/j/89718597775?pwd=V3QwaFJBRDJHRElVZUZoNHJyRUNoZz09

Passcode: J5Rjn2jj

Or iPhone one-tap :

US: +13126266799,,89718597775#,,,,,,0#,,54321817# or +16468769923,,89718597775#,,,,,,0#,,54321817#

Or Telephone:

Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 408 638 0968 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 897 1859 7775

Passcode: 54321817

International numbers available: https://uic.zoom.us/u/kdx6wO3jvC

In addition to answering questions submitted in advance, panelists will also respond to questions posted in the Q&A section during the Town Hall, as time allows.

Live transcription services will be provided by a certified CART captioner and available via the Closed Caption functionality in Zoom. For any other accommodation needs, please email csande4@uic.edu.