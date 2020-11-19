TODAY: Virtual Town Hall for Students
Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis
in coordination with
Undergraduate Student Government
invites you to a
“Virtual Town Hall for Students”
Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
6:00 to 7:30 p.m.
This event will serve as a space for students to ask questions and share concerns with administrators on any topic important to you.
Panelists will include:
Michael Amiridis, Chancellor
Susan Poser, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
John Coronado, Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services
Rex Tolliver, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
The Virtual Town Hall will take place via Zoom Webinar.
https://uic.zoom.us/j/89718597775?pwd=V3QwaFJBRDJHRElVZUZoNHJyRUNoZz09
Passcode: J5Rjn2jj
Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +13126266799,,89718597775#,,,,,,0#,,54321817# or +16468769923,,89718597775#,,,,,,0#,,54321817#
Or Telephone:
Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 408 638 0968 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782
Webinar ID: 897 1859 7775
Passcode: 54321817
International numbers available: https://uic.zoom.us/u/kdx6wO3jvC
In addition to answering questions submitted in advance, panelists will also respond to questions posted in the Q&A section during the Town Hall, as time allows.
Live transcription services will be provided by a certified CART captioner and available via the Closed Caption functionality in Zoom. For any other accommodation needs, please email csande4@uic.edu.
Contact
Sherri McGinnis González
312-996-2398
smcginn@uic.edu
twitter.com/smcginnuic