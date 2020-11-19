TODAY: Virtual Town Hall for Students

November 19, 2020

Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis

in coordination with

Undergraduate Student Government

invites you to a

“Virtual Town Hall for Students”

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

This event will serve as a space for students to ask questions and share concerns with administrators on any topic important to you.

Panelists will include:

Michael Amiridis, Chancellor
Susan Poser, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
John Coronado, Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services
Rex Tolliver, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs 

The Virtual Town Hall will take place via Zoom Webinar.

https://uic.zoom.us/j/89718597775?pwd=V3QwaFJBRDJHRElVZUZoNHJyRUNoZz09

Passcode: J5Rjn2jj

Or iPhone one-tap :

    US: +13126266799,,89718597775#,,,,,,0#,,54321817#  or +16468769923,,89718597775#,,,,,,0#,,54321817#

Or Telephone:

    Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

        US: +1 312 626 6799  or +1 646 876 9923  or +1 301 715 8592  or +1 346 248 7799  or +1 408 638 0968  or +1 669 900 6833  or +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 897 1859 7775

Passcode: 54321817

    International numbers available: https://uic.zoom.us/u/kdx6wO3jvC

In addition to answering questions submitted in advance, panelists will also respond to questions posted in the Q&A section during the Town Hall, as time allows.

Live transcription services will be provided by a certified CART captioner and available via the Closed Caption functionality in Zoom. For any other accommodation needs, please email csande4@uic.edu.

