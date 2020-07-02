TODAY: Virtual Town Hall for Students, 6 p.m.

Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis

in coordination with

Undergraduate Student Government

Black Graduate Student Association

Black Student Union

invites you to a

“Virtual Town Hall for Students”

Thursday, July 2, 2020

6-7:30 p.m.

Moderated By Aisha El-Amin, Associate Provost

Panelists include:

Michael Amiridis, Chancellor

Susan Poser, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Rex Tolliver, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

John Coronado, Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Amalia Pallares, Associate Chancellor and Vice Provost for Diversity

Panelists will discuss UIC’s response to institutional racism

and how the university can best support students.

To accommodate discussion and allow for wider participation, log-in will be required and the Town Hall will run for 90 minutes. If you have not previously set up your UIC Zoom account, please visit https://uic.zoom.us and click “Sign In’ to activate your account.

Live transcription services will be provided by a certified CART captioner and available via the Closed Caption functionality in Zoom. For any other accommodation needs, please email csande4@uic.edu.