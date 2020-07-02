TODAY: Virtual Town Hall for Students, 6 p.m.

July 2, 2020

Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis

in coordination with

Undergraduate Student Government

Black Graduate Student Association

Black Student Union

invites you to a

“Virtual Town Hall for Students”

Thursday, July 2, 2020
6-7:30 p.m.

Moderated By Aisha El-Amin, Associate Provost

Panelists include:

Michael Amiridis, Chancellor
Susan Poser, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
Rex Tolliver, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
John Coronado, Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services
Amalia Pallares, Associate Chancellor and Vice Provost for Diversity

Panelists will discuss UIC’s response to institutional racism
and how the university can best support students.

The Virtual Town Hall will take place via Zoom Webinar.
Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://uic.zoom.us/j/91663049841?pwd=M285SjFVc09lZS9tbjNVYkxna0VRdz09

Password: 4A.g0D7B

Or iPhone one-tap :

    US: +13126266799,,91663049841#,,,,0#,,450490#  or +16468769923,,91663049841#,,,,0#,,450490#

Or Telephone:

    Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

        US: +1 312 626 6799  or +1 646 876 9923  or +1 301 715 8592  or +1 669 900 6833  or +1 253 215 8782  or +1 346 248 7799  or +1 408 638 0968

    Webinar ID: 916 6304 9841

    Password: 450490

    International numbers available:

International numbers available:  https://uic.zoom.us/u/acfaqgv7P7

To accommodate discussion and allow for wider participation, log-in will be required and the Town Hall will run for 90 minutes.  If you have not previously set up your UIC Zoom account, please visit https://uic.zoom.us and click “Sign In’ to activate your account.

Live transcription services will be provided by a certified CART captioner and available via the Closed Caption functionality in Zoom. For any other accommodation needs, please email csande4@uic.edu.

