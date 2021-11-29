Tomorrow is #GivingTuesday

Dear colleagues,

Nearly 2,000 of our faculty and staff colleagues have made gifts to IGNITE: The Campaign for UIC, totaling more than $12.5 million. Last year on #GivingTuesday, more than 1,500 donors drove us to a record-breaking $531,607 total. These are shining examples and timely reminders that every single gift counts and that our collective impact is tremendous.

The work we all do every day — from tackling the smallest tasks to achieving lofty goals — is what allows UIC to reimagine student success, drive discovery, connect to communities and empower faculty. No one knows the importance of this work better than we do, and I invite all of you to show the world tomorrow how much we believe in it.

What counts on #GivingTuesday is your participation, regardless of gift size. Find the area you’re most passionate about at givingtuesday.uic.edu, show it your support and give it a boost on the leaderboard.

Every year, more of our dedicated alumni, friends, parents and students participate in #GivingTuesday, but no single group has outnumbered our faculty and staff participation. We made up 43% of the day’s donors last year. Can we do it again?

Thank you for the part you’ve played in helping us achieve an impressive 97% of our IGNITE Campaign goal and for what I know you will contribute tomorrow to get us closer to our $750 million target. Most of all, thank you for all you do for UIC.

Go Flames!

Sincerely,

Tom Wamsley

Vice Chancellor for Advancement