TOYS FOR TOTS Donation Drive: Now through December 12, 2017

The UIC Office of Preparedness and Response is hosting a Toys for Tots donation drive. When you are holiday shopping for friends and family this week, consider picking up a new, unwrapped toy (for ages newborn-12) to share holiday cheer and help families in need.

East Campus Location: Drop off your donation in the main lobby of 1140 S. Morgan (Physical Plant Building). The building entrance is on Morgan Street.

West Campus Location: Drop off your donation in the donation box outside of room #109 of 1140 S. Paulina (Paulina Street Building). Use either building entrance along Paulina Street.

For more information, please contact:

Julie Grey

jgrey@uic.edu