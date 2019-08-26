Trade Winds brings international and U.S. students together

Trade Winds is an intercultural friendship program, sponsored by the Office of International Services, whose mission is to bring international students and U.S. students together in social contexts outside the classroom. Students are organized into small groups and provided opportunities throughout the semester to interact and educate each other about their different cultures, countries and perspectives.

The Trade Winds experience is ideal for students who would like to develop the intercultural competence skills needed for studying, living or working abroad.

Applications for the fall 2019 cohort of Trade Winds are currently being accepted through Monday, Sept. 9. Learn more about the program or apply online today!

The Office of International Services is a unit within the Office of the Vice Provost for Global Engagement. OIS’ mission is to support the international dimensions of the University of Illinois at Chicago and the medical branches in Peoria and Rockford. Questions or comments can be directed to OIS at ois@uic.edu or (312) 996-3121.