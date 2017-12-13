Training in ArcGIS Spatial Statistics Toolbox
Learn spatial statistics in a hands-on computer lab in the
Spring 2018 course GEOG 486, Analysis of Geographic Patterns.
This course offers training in the ArcGIS Spatial Statistcs
Toolbox. It is intended for students and researchers needing
to incorporate spatial statistics into their theses, publications,
or grant reports. Methods covered will include analysis of point
clusters (“hot spots”), autocorrelation of polygon data (e.g.,
census tracts), and analysis of independent variables through
Geographically Weighted Regression and Pattern Recognition.
Other softwares will be employed where appropriate, such as
the ArcGIS Extension “GeoStatistical Analyst”, CrimeStat, and
“Statistical Analysis with ArcView”.
The class meets Tuesdays 8:00-9:50 AM with Lab to be arranged,
in the Geography Program’s Student Spatial Analysis Lab, BSB 2167.
The course is open to undergraduates and grad students alike,
and carries 4 credits in either case. There are no prerequisites.
Students must register for both the Lecture section (CRN 40420)
and Lab section (CRN 40421).
For more information, please contact:
Dr. Robert Hasenstab
Department of Anthropology and Geography
University of Illinois at Chicago
(312) 413-9577
email rjhasens@uic.edu
