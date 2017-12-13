Training in ArcGIS Spatial Statistics Toolbox

Learn spatial statistics in a hands-on computer lab in the

Spring 2018 course GEOG 486, Analysis of Geographic Patterns.

This course offers training in the ArcGIS Spatial Statistcs

Toolbox. It is intended for students and researchers needing

to incorporate spatial statistics into their theses, publications,

or grant reports. Methods covered will include analysis of point

clusters (“hot spots”), autocorrelation of polygon data (e.g.,

census tracts), and analysis of independent variables through

Geographically Weighted Regression and Pattern Recognition.

Other softwares will be employed where appropriate, such as

the ArcGIS Extension “GeoStatistical Analyst”, CrimeStat, and

“Statistical Analysis with ArcView”.

The class meets Tuesdays 8:00-9:50 AM with Lab to be arranged,

in the Geography Program’s Student Spatial Analysis Lab, BSB 2167.

The course is open to undergraduates and grad students alike,

and carries 4 credits in either case. There are no prerequisites.

Students must register for both the Lecture section (CRN 40420)

and Lab section (CRN 40421).

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Robert Hasenstab

Department of Anthropology and Geography

University of Illinois at Chicago

(312) 413-9577

email rjhasens@uic.edu

For more information, please contact:

Robert Hasenstab

rjhasens@uic.edu

Visit BSB Room 2167