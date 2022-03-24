Transform your lecture capture with the Echo360 video editor

Echo360 has a simple built-in tool to edit your recordings. This may be useful for removing sections of copyrighted material in the classroom, removing private conversations or long periods of silence, or to trim the beginning and end of a recording.

Any edits you make to your recording will be applied instantly, even after the recording has been made available in your Blackboard course section. You are also able to restore your recordings to the pre-edited version if necessary.

With the Echo360 video media editor you can:

If you have any questions regarding the use of Echo360 or any other educational technology, request an appointment with one of the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence’s instructional designers or contact the CATE Support team at LTS@uic.edu.

