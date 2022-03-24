Transform your lecture capture with the Echo360 video editor
Echo360 has a simple built-in tool to edit your recordings. This may be useful for removing sections of copyrighted material in the classroom, removing private conversations or long periods of silence, or to trim the beginning and end of a recording.
Any edits you make to your recording will be applied instantly, even after the recording has been made available in your Blackboard course section. You are also able to restore your recordings to the pre-edited version if necessary.
With the Echo360 video media editor you can:
- Customize the preview/thumbnail – Select a specific image to use for the media card thumbnail and the preview image shown to users for media posted or embedded outside of Echo360.
- Trim and Tail – Cut out the beginning and end sections of a video, to remove the “dead space” that often occurs at the beginning or end of a lecture recording.
- Split into multiple – Using the Trim/Tail capability along with Save As, you can take one video and split it into two or more different, distinct, and shorter pieces of media.
- Remove Segments – Cut and remove segments from within a video. Playback of the resulting media shows only the parts of the original that were left in place.
- Insert Media – Allows you to insert a different piece of audio/video media INTO your existing video.
- Embed Echo360 polls and create interactive media to engage students with your lecture.
If you have any questions regarding the use of Echo360 or any other educational technology, request an appointment with one of the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence’s instructional designers or contact the CATE Support team at LTS@uic.edu.
