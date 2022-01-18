Transfusion medicine director elected to board of directors for American Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies

Dr. Sally Campbell-Lee

Dr. Sally Campbell-Lee, director of clinical pathology and director of transfusion medicine at UI Health, recently was elected to the Board of Directors of the American Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies.

Campbell-Lee is a professor in the UIC pathology department and the director of the Blood Banking/Transfusion Medicine Fellowship.

Campbell-Lee’s research focuses on red blood cell transfusion in sickle cell disease and immunohematology. She has received funding from the National Institutes of Health for the study of red cell alloimmunization and is an active investigator in transfusion medicine clinical trials.

Campbell-Lee was also a member of the Advisory Committee on Blood Safety and Availability for the United States Department of Health and Human Services. She recently was selected as a member of the American Board of Pathology Transfusion Medicine Test Development and Advisory Committee.