Transportation and Mobility Survey ends Friday

Friday is the last day to participate in the 2022 UIC Transportation and Mobility survey. The survey only takes a few minutes to complete and can be taken online. Participants can also enter a drawing for a $100 grand prize or one of six smaller prizes.

Information provided through the survey helps the university understand how members of the UIC community get to and from campus and travel between campus locations. This information will be used when planning future campus projects and to enhance current UIC transportation-related services.

Survey organizers also encourage students to provide feedback about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their travel experience both on campus and off.

A final report with survey results will be shared with the campus community this summer.