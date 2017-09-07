Try It Free Week at Campus Recreation!

Greetings UIC Faculty and Staff!

Try It Free Week is Monday, September 11 – Friday, September 15 for Group Session, Instructional Programs & Small Group Training!

No need to register in advance—just show up and try your new favorite class. If you are a non-member, please check in at Membership with your UIC i-card.

Once you try it, be sure to register for the semester long program at http://www.rec.uic.edu.

Monday, September 11

Student Recreation Facility, 737 S. Halsted St.

Pilates Mat from 11:00am-12:00pm, Mind Body Suite

Pilates Reformer 12:30-1:30pm, Mind Body Suite

Ballet from 6:00-7:00pm, Mind Body Suite

Aqua Bootcamp 6:00-6:45pm, Pool

Barre Strength 7:00-8:00pm, Multipurpose Suite

Intermediate Ballet 7:00-8:15pm, Mind Body Suite

Sport & Fitness Center, 828 S. Wolcott Ave.

Synrgy 12:30-1:00pm, Synrgy Room

Tuesday, September 12

Student Recreation Facility, 737 S. Halsted St.

Pilates Reformer 12:30-1:30pm, Mind Body Suite

Ashtanga Yoga 4:00-5:00 pm, Multipurpose Suite

Intermediate Pilates Reformer 5:15-6:15pm, Mind Body Suite

TRX 5:30-6:15pm, Functional Training Room

Pilates Reformer 6:15-7:15pm, Mind Body Suite

Wednesday, September 13

Student Recreation Facility, 737 S. Halsted St.

Essential Yoga for Strength & Flexibility 11:00am-12:00pm, Mind Body Suite

Pilates Reformer 12:30-1:30pm, Mind Body Suite

Aqua Total Fit 5:15-6:00pm, Pool

Beginner Salsa 6:00-6:55pm, Multipurpose Suite

Pilates Mat & Reformer Combo 6:15-7:15pm, Mind Body Suite

Beginner Bachata 7:00-7:55pm, Multipurpose Suite

Gentle Vinyasa Flow 7:30-8:30pm, Mind Body Suite

Intermediate Salsa 8:00-8:55pm, Multipurpose Suite

Intermediate Bachata 9:00-9:55pm, Multipurpose Suite

Sport & Fitness Center, 828 S. Wolcott Ave.

Synrgy 12:30-1:00pm, Synrgy Room

Thursday, September 14

Student Recreation Facility, 737 S. Halsted St.

Pilates Reformer 12:30-1:30pm, Mind Body Suite

Aqua Pilates from 4:15-5:00pm, Pool

Intermediate Pilates Reformer 5:15-6:15pm, Mind Body Suite

TRX 5:30-6:15pm, Functional Training Room

Pilates Reformer 6:15-7:15pm, Mind Body Suite

Tango 7:00-8:30pm, Multipurpose Suite

Intermediate Tango 8:30-10:00pm, Multipurpose Suite

Sport & Fitness Center, 828 S. Wolcott Ave.

Pilates Barre Strength 4:00-4:55pm, Fitness Room 1

Gentle Vinyasa Flow, 5:00-5:55pm, Fitness Room 1

Women’s Self Defense 5:30-6:30pm, Fitness Room 2/3

Beginner/Intermediate Ju-Jutsu 6:30-8:00pm, Fitness Room 2/3

Friday, September 15

Student Recreation Facility, 737 S. Halsted St.

Pilates Mat 11:00am-12:00pm, Mind Body Suite

Pilates Reformer from 12:30-1:30pm, Mind Body Suite

Tuesday, September 19

Sport & Fitness Center, 828. S. Wolcott Ave.

Belly Bootcamp 5:00-5:55pm, Fitness Room 1

Art of Belly Dance 6:00-6:55pm, Fitness Room 1

The Fall session of Tennis lessons also start soon! Be sure to register for your spot in the advanced, playing group, beginner or intermediate lessons today! The classes meet on Saturdays & Sundays, September 16 – October 29. For questions about classes or registration, please contact Kara Smith at klsmith@uic.edu.

