Try It Free Week at Campus Recreation!
Greetings UIC Faculty and Staff!
Try It Free Week is Monday, September 11 – Friday, September 15 for Group Session, Instructional Programs & Small Group Training!
No need to register in advance—just show up and try your new favorite class. If you are a non-member, please check in at Membership with your UIC i-card.
Once you try it, be sure to register for the semester long program at http://www.rec.uic.edu.
Monday, September 11
Student Recreation Facility, 737 S. Halsted St.
- Pilates Mat from 11:00am-12:00pm, Mind Body Suite
- Pilates Reformer 12:30-1:30pm, Mind Body Suite
- Ballet from 6:00-7:00pm, Mind Body Suite
- Aqua Bootcamp 6:00-6:45pm, Pool
- Barre Strength 7:00-8:00pm, Multipurpose Suite
- Intermediate Ballet 7:00-8:15pm, Mind Body Suite
Sport & Fitness Center, 828 S. Wolcott Ave.
- Synrgy 12:30-1:00pm, Synrgy Room
Tuesday, September 12
Student Recreation Facility, 737 S. Halsted St.
- Pilates Reformer 12:30-1:30pm, Mind Body Suite
- Ashtanga Yoga 4:00-5:00 pm, Multipurpose Suite
- Intermediate Pilates Reformer 5:15-6:15pm, Mind Body Suite
- TRX 5:30-6:15pm, Functional Training Room
- Pilates Reformer 6:15-7:15pm, Mind Body Suite
Wednesday, September 13
Student Recreation Facility, 737 S. Halsted St.
- Essential Yoga for Strength & Flexibility 11:00am-12:00pm, Mind Body Suite
- Pilates Reformer 12:30-1:30pm, Mind Body Suite
- Aqua Total Fit 5:15-6:00pm, Pool
- Beginner Salsa 6:00-6:55pm, Multipurpose Suite
- Pilates Mat & Reformer Combo 6:15-7:15pm, Mind Body Suite
- Beginner Bachata 7:00-7:55pm, Multipurpose Suite
- Gentle Vinyasa Flow 7:30-8:30pm, Mind Body Suite
- Intermediate Salsa 8:00-8:55pm, Multipurpose Suite
- Intermediate Bachata 9:00-9:55pm, Multipurpose Suite
Sport & Fitness Center, 828 S. Wolcott Ave.
- Synrgy 12:30-1:00pm, Synrgy Room
Thursday, September 14
Student Recreation Facility, 737 S. Halsted St.
- Pilates Reformer 12:30-1:30pm, Mind Body Suite
- Aqua Pilates from 4:15-5:00pm, Pool
- Intermediate Pilates Reformer 5:15-6:15pm, Mind Body Suite
- TRX 5:30-6:15pm, Functional Training Room
- Pilates Reformer 6:15-7:15pm, Mind Body Suite
- Tango 7:00-8:30pm, Multipurpose Suite
- Intermediate Tango 8:30-10:00pm, Multipurpose Suite
Sport & Fitness Center, 828 S. Wolcott Ave.
- Pilates Barre Strength 4:00-4:55pm, Fitness Room 1
- Gentle Vinyasa Flow, 5:00-5:55pm, Fitness Room 1
- Women’s Self Defense 5:30-6:30pm, Fitness Room 2/3
- Beginner/Intermediate Ju-Jutsu 6:30-8:00pm, Fitness Room 2/3
Friday, September 15
Student Recreation Facility, 737 S. Halsted St.
- Pilates Mat 11:00am-12:00pm, Mind Body Suite
- Pilates Reformer from 12:30-1:30pm, Mind Body Suite
Tuesday, September 19
Sport & Fitness Center, 828. S. Wolcott Ave.
- Belly Bootcamp 5:00-5:55pm, Fitness Room 1
- Art of Belly Dance 6:00-6:55pm, Fitness Room 1
The Fall session of Tennis lessons also start soon! Be sure to register for your spot in the advanced, playing group, beginner or intermediate lessons today! The classes meet on Saturdays & Sundays, September 16 – October 29. For questions about classes or registration, please contact Kara Smith at klsmith@uic.edu.
