Tutorium in Intensive English represents UIC at Chicago Mexican Consulate event

Beata Keller (from left) and Terrie Byrne of the Tutorium in Intensive English represented UIC at the Chicago Mexican Consulate’s Binational Education Week.

Beata Keller and Terrie Byrne of the Tutorium in Intensive English represented the UIC Office of Global Engagement at the Chicago Mexican Consulate April 30 for the opening day of the consulate’s Binational Education Week.

Throughout the week, UIC Tutorium staffed an information table at the consulate, networking with other educational institutions and organizations such as the Chicago Bilingual Nurse Consortium and Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and answering questions about UIC.

Former and current UIC students stopped by the UIC table to talk about how much they benefitted from their time at UIC, while others stopped by to ask about UIC enrollment requirements and procedures.

The consulate is located at 204 S. Ashland, four blocks north of the UIC Medical District.