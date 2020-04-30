TV ads highlight UIC’s impact on community during COVID-19 pandemic

UIC is showcasing its impact on the community during the COVID-19 pandemic with TV ads currently running on NBC5/Telemundo, as well as digital advertisements.

The 30-second TV ad and the 15-second digital spot are running in English and Spanish through May 17. The ads, which began April 22, also thank UI Health frontline workers and UIC essential workers, honor UIC’s 2020 grads, celebrate resilience and highlight UIC’s “Best Value” ranking from the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education.

“First and foremost, we wanted to thank everyone who is working so tirelessly to ensure that the important work at UIC continues,” said Katie Hession, director of UIC Marketing and Brand Management. “Secondly, we wanted students and prospective students to know that while the world is changing, the importance of their degree won’t.”

The TV ads have run during TV shows such as “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Dateline,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and more. Digital ads appear on websites that are part of Universal/Comcast’s digital portfolio, such as Today.com, MSNBC.com, Bravo.com and more.

“We chose NBC/Telemundo, the only dual language station in Chicago —under one company, Universal/Comcast, which also delivers a vast portfolio on the digital side,” Hession said.

Additional radio ads are currently airing on WBEZ and WVON.