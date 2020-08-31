Two ramps at Jane Byrne Interchange to open

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that two reconstructed ramps will open at the Jane Byrne Interchange. Originally slated to open in October, the ramp from inbound Eisenhower Expressway (Interstate 290) to the outbound Kennedy Expressway (Interstate 90/94) will open, weather permitting, Sept. 2, one month ahead of schedule. The ramp from outbound Ida B. Wells Drive to the outbound Kennedy opens, weather permitting, the week of Sept. 14.

“The early completion of the Ike to Kennedy ramp is great progress,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “The new ramps will improve traffic flow and help reduce delays for the more than 40,000 vehicles that use them daily. As work continues, we ask for the public’s continued patience, to stay alert, slow down and give their undivided attention going through this and all other work zones.”

By 5 a.m. Sept. 2, weather permitting, the ramp from the inbound Eisenhower to the outbound Kennedy will open to traffic and the Taylor Street “Texas U-turn” detour, used during construction, will be closed. Also, prior to the morning rush, the inbound Eisenhower reverts to its original configuration, with the two left lanes continuing to Ida B. Wells Drive, the third lane to access the new ramp to the outbound Kennedy, and the right lane to the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway (Interstate 90/94). Motorists should be aware of the change, prepare to merge into their preferred lane early and anticipate some delays the first few days of the configuration.

In addition, the ramp from the inbound Eisenhower to the outbound Ryan will be reduced from two lanes to one lane of traffic. The lane closure will remain in place through 2022 to accommodate upcoming construction on the mainline lanes of the Kennedy and Dan Ryan.

Motorists should expect significant delays and allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limit and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

The ramp from outbound Ida B. Wells to the outbound Kennedy is scheduled to open, weather permitting, the week of Sept. 14. As construction continues, the current detour directs traffic to the Adams Street ramp to connect to the outbound Kennedy. Beginning Monday, Aug. 31 this detour will be slightly altered to direct traffic to connect via the Madison Street ramp.

Taylor Street and the entrance ramp to I-90/94 will reopen in late September.

The overall reconstruction project at the Jane Byrne Interchange will improve safety and traffic flow for the more than 400,000 motorists who use it each day, while also enhancing mobility for bicyclists, pedestrians and transit users in the surrounding neighborhoods. For more information and to view a live camera feed of the work zone, visit www.circleinterchange.org.

Recently, IDOT unveiled a new mobile-friendly website that features a detailed project timeline with an interactive map, photo galleries and the ability to submit questions and comments to the project team via a “Contact Us” link. For more information and to watch an overview of ongoing construction, visit www.janebyrneinterchange.org.

The improved Jane Byrne Interchange will be complete in 2022.