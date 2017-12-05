“U and I Care about…Student Success”

Dear UIC Students,

This time of the year can be challenging for you with academic and personal demands. You are studying for exams, preparing class presentations, and working to complete papers. Along with all of the academic tasks you must complete, there may also be pressures due to family, your job, social obligations, and holiday activities.

During this time, the stress or anxiety you might experience is normal. However, when it feels like you need help and support, you should know that there are campus resources available that can help you manage through the difficult times.

The professional staffs in the Counseling Center and the Office of the Dean of Students, located in the Student Services Building (SSB), are ready and available to help you. Your well-being, safety, and success are of prime concern to us. UIC students do not have to face difficult times alone and without support.

We encourage you to familiarize yourself with the services available to you by visiting the

U and I Care website at http://uandicare.uic.edu or the Counseling Center website at https://counseling.uic.edu/ .

If you prefer to speak with someone, please call the Office of the Dean of Students at (312) 996-4857 or the Counseling Center at (312) 996-3490.

We wish you success with your final exams and academic assignments.

Sincerely,

Linda Deanna

Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs/Dean of Students

Joseph Hermes

Director, Counseling Center

