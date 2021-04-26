U of I System/Hebrew University launch second round of seed grant program

The University of Illinois System and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem have launched the second round of funding for the Joint Research and Innovation Seed Grants Program. Awards of up to $50,000 for up to four teams are available; focus areas are agriculture, artificial intelligence, data science, and medicine. The joint funding program aims to support first as well as more advanced steps in a proof of concept collaboration. The program will be interdisciplinary and the review process will include assessing innovation and commercialization potential. The program will host an informational webinar on Monday, May 25, from 8-10 a.m. Central time. Register for the webinar here.