U.S. Census Day at UIC

Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff:

Today, April 1, 2020, is U.S. Census Day. Census Day marks the beginning of the constitutionally-mandated process of counting every person who lives in the United States and its territories, regardless of citizenship.

To ensure an accurate count, it is critical for every member of the UIC community to participate in the census. You can complete the census from the safety of your own home by visiting the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 Census website, calling the 2020 Census hotline, or mailing back the paper questionnaire sent to your home. The process typically takes less than ten minutes. Responding now will minimize the need for the Census Bureau to send census takers into communities for follow-up. There is no citizenship question on the 2020 Census. Please keep in mind that federal law requires your participation in the census, even if you have recently completed another survey from the Census Bureau.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have special instructions for UIC students regarding the census.

Students who live in university housing, or who may have relocated as a precautionary measure, do not need to complete a census form. UIC will include you in the count it submits to the Census Bureau even if you are temporarily residing elsewhere.

Students who live in off-campus housing need to complete the census form. Please respond using the address where you would have been living and sleeping most of the time on April 1, 2020, prior to COVID-19 changes.

It is also important for international students to be counted. International students who live in university housing, including those who have temporarily relocated, will be included in the university count as described above. International students who live in off-campus housing should complete the census form using the address where they would have been living and sleeping most of the time as of April 1, 2020.

We know these are tough times and are grateful for your attention to this important civic duty. By pulling together and doing our part, we can make sure that everyone who should be counted, is counted.

You can find additional resources on the 2020 Census at census2020.uic.edu. Please feel free to share the link with friends, family, and classmates.

Theresa E. Mintle

Interim Vice Chancellor for Public and Government Affairs

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs



For more information, please contact:

Michael Crumbock

crumbock@uic.edu