UH lobby remodel showcases UIC points of pride













Visitors to University Hall will find a revamped lobby that includes new wayfinding signage, digital screen directories, new furniture and a showcase of UIC points of pride.

“UH is a busy destination for faculty, students, staff and visitors. We wanted to create a showcase for UIC pride and spirit, provide a welcoming place for students to meet or recharge, and tell our story with UIC images and highlights,” said Theresa E. Mintle, vice chancellor for public and government affairs.

New display shelves create a pride wall to highlight UIC successes in research, student life, community engagement and more. The display will be refreshed periodically.

“For years, that space has been a blank slate, and we wanted to capitalize on that opportunity and tell the narrative of what UIC is and where we are going in the future in the first-floor space,” said Jonathan Fair, assistant director of campus architecture.

New signage helps visitors identify which elevator bay to use to travel throughout the 28 floors of the building, and digital directories help users to find campus units and faculty offices. Other signage helps visitors navigate to other campus buildings or the CTA, Fair said.

University Hall visitors also should use the new signage to find their way to the 27th floor to view a new UIC timeline that recently was installed, showcasing the history of the campus, he said.

“Public and Government Affairs really was there to help guide the narrative and storytelling that we wanted to express between the first-floor experience and the 27th-floor timeline,” Fair said. “It was a really effective collaboration with PGA to bring this refresh of branding and the narrative with this construction and renovation effort.”