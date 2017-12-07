UI Health Craniofacial Center to celebrate holidays with patients, families

The UI Health Craniofacial Center will host a holiday party for young patients, infant to 15 years old. Pediatric patients born with cleft lip and palate or other craniofacial birth conditions, their families and center staff – more than 500 people in all – will celebrate with Santa, holiday crafts, food, gifts, dancing and music.

Dec. 9

Noon to 3 p.m.

WHERE:

UIC Student Center West

828 S. Wolcott Ave.

DETAILS:

The party is sponsored each year by the Face the Future Foundation. The foundation’s volunteers raise money to support patient care services and programs at UI Health’s Craniofacial Center, and to help provide care for patients whose insurance may not cover the full range of needed services. Members of the Face the Future Foundation and Craniofacial Center staff donate their time and funds to hold this annual event.

The UI Health Craniofacial Center is one of the oldest and largest facilities in the world dedicated to the evaluation and treatment of infants, children, adolescents, and adults with cleft lip and palate and other craniofacial conditions.

A team approach is the hallmark of the center, where medical specialists and allied health professionals join together to provide interdisciplinary, comprehensive care in a single location. The center calls on all the resources of UIC’s academic medical center within the comfort of a private, child-friendly environment where patients are evaluated and treated.