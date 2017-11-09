UI Health News with Dr. Barish

In this segment, Dr. Barish chats with Dr. Wayne Giles, dean of the UIC School of Public Health. Dr. Giles joined the School of Public Health in September 2017, and he brings nearly three decades of public health experience to his new role, including more than 20 years at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This edition of UI Health News also highlights:

Award of Merit, CAPE Award, and Physician/Resident/Employee of the Year winners

UI Health’s participation in a new national network for emergency medicine clinical trials

Comprehensive Stroke Center recertification

For more information, please contact:

UI Health Marketing

uihealthmktg@UIC.EDU