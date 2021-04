Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is easy! UIC faculty, staff, and students can schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine at Credit Union 1 Arena (525 S. Racine). The site is now also accepting walk-ins, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

All Chicagoans age 16 and over can get the COVID-19 vaccine at Credit Union 1 Arena.