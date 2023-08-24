UI Ride bridges Chicago and Urbana-Champaign for students, faculty and staff

Experience seamless travel between the University of Illinois Chicago — including the Discovery Partners Institute — and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with UI Ride, the ultimate solution for on-the-move students, faculty and staff at each university.

The University of Illinois System’s efficient shuttle service ensures comfort along with high-speed Wi-Fi, a relaxed workspace, and free water and snacks. With wheelchair accessibility and ample space, UI Ride supports your academic pursuits and research endeavors with affordable convenience.

Choose from multiple daily weekday trips.

Learn more about UI Ride or secure your spot online today for a hassle-free journey. Students faculty and staff also can download and use the UI Ride app. For more information, please contact uiride@uillinois.edu or 217-333-7433.