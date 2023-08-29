UI System, National Taiwan University launch joint funding programs

The University of Illinois System and National Taiwan University have launched two programs intended to spur collaboration between researchers from the two universities, a join innovation and research seed grants program and a travel grants program.

The joint seed grants aim to promote economic development through research and development of innovative technologies, while the travel grants are intended to foster bilateral academic connections.

Both programs have an information and partnering webinar Sept. 14, where interested researchers can meet one another and learn more about the program.

