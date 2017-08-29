UIC 101: What you need to know

Academic Computing and Communications Center

ACCC offers a range of services, including campus Wi-Fi networks, computer labs, free software, laptops, and help by phone, email and walk-in. Services include:

Instructional Technology Lab, Daley Library and Benjamin Goldberg Research Center: equipment checkout, support for Blackboard, Google Apps and more

Instruction in popular software programs and web-related topics through Lynda.com, webinars and short workshops

U-Print, the campus-wide printing service, offered in all ACCC labs and department locations. Students get a $15 print quota at the beginning of each semester. Funds can be added to the account with Dragon Dollars, purchased in the ID Center, at Student Center East and Student Center West, online, or through cash-to-card machines in SCE, SCW, Daley Library, Thomas Beckham Hall and the Library of Health Sciences.

C-stop, where students can work, print, recharge their electronic devices with secured lockers, and receive help. First floor Behavioral and Sciences Building and 115 Student Center West.

UIC’s free mobile app includes maps, bus track, online directory, Blackboard access, campus photos and video, and more. Download from the Apple store or Google Play.

Belonging

There’s a long list of student organizations, some for community service or social issues, others organized around common interests like sports, anime or Italian. UIC also has fraternities and sororities. For information, attend the Involvement Fair, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 6-7, Lecture Center Plaza, or connect through the UIC Center for Student Involvement.

Want to volunteer at a community nonprofit? Student Leadership Development and Volunteer Services, 312-996-4500.

Between-class hangouts

UIC has oases — informal spots where students can hang out, study or collaborate with friends.

The Office of Campus Learning Environments creates the oases with new, comfortable furniture and the latest multimedia technologies.

Centers for Cultural Understanding and Change

African American Cultural Center showcases cultural research, art exhibits, programming and community outreach.

209 Addams Hall

312-996-9549

Asian American Resource and Cultural Center offers social, cultural and educational programs, and peer mentoring. And don’t forget to check out the Pyro Paddlers, UIC’s dragon boat racing team.

101 Taft Hall

312-413-9569

Disability Resource Center offers activities, services and resources for students with disabilities and guidance for faculty on accessible teaching.

1190 Student Services Building

Voice: 312-413-2183

Video Phone: 773-649-4535

UIC is among the nation’s top 50 campuses for the LGBTQ community. Visit the Gender and Sexuality Center, where education, research and outreach on issues of gender identity and sexual orientation are offered through events and workshops. There’s also consultation available for students and employees.

1180 Behavioral Sciences Building

312-413-8619

Latino Cultural Center promotes educational, cultural and social programs. There’s an annual film festival and weekly events that range from poetry to dancing.

Lecture Center B2

312-996-3095

Women’s Leadership and Resource Center offers space for women to host small meetings. Staff assist with topics such as sexual harassment and gender issues on campus. The center sponsors an annual women’s leader­ship program and a production of “The Vagina Monologues.”

728 W. Roosevelt Road

312-413-1025

Child care

College is for everyone, even the young ones. The fully accredited, full-time early childhood education for children of faculty, staff and students, ages 2 years, 9 months to 6 years.

Commuter Student Resource Center

UIC’s Commuter Student Resource Center provides a home away from home for commuter students. Inside the Wellness Center, 240-248 Student Center East — behind the Inner Circle food court — it has quiet study space, social lounge, public computers and printers, kitchen and lockers. Staff can provide information on transportation, off-campus housing and other resources.

Mon.–Thurs. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

312-413-7440

Culture

Gallery 400 is a free gallery for art, design and architecture. First floor Art and Design Hall.

Tues.–Fri. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat. noon–6 p.m.

312-996-6114

UIC Theatre showcases student actors in professional-quality productions. You don’t have to be a theatre major to audition.

312-996-2939

Any musicians out there? UIC has a variety of groups, including string orchestra, concert band, jazz ensemble and choruses. Membership is open to all students, faculty and staff.

312-996-2977

Jane Addams Hull-House Museum exhibits are related to social issues important to the pioneering social reformer. Re-Thinking Soup offers free lunch and thought-provoking discussions.

312-413-5353

Dining services

UIC may be a diverse campus, but all students have one thing in common: the need for food. Dining Services has cafés, cafeterias and fast-food restaurants, including Argo Tea, Au Bon Pain, Burrito Bravo, Chick-fil-A, Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin-Robbins, Freshii, Panda Express, Port Center Café, Sbarro, Subway, Tropical Smoothie and more.

Health & wellness

Don’t fret over a fever, CampusCare, a student health plan paid by student fees, includes services at these clinics:

Family Medicine Center clinics

722 W. Maxwell St.

and 801 W. Taylor St.

312-996-2901

Immediate Care Clinics: walk-in clinics open evenings and weekends

Maxwell Street Clinic

722 W. Maxwell St.

Mon–Fri, 5 p.m.–10 p.m.

Sat–Sun, noon–8 p.m.

312-355-0517

Stress from classes can take a toll, so the Counseling Center provides counseling, therapy and workshops.

2010 Student Services Building

312-996-3490

Wellness Center offers programs and accurate information on health and wellness, along with free condoms.

238 Student Center East

312-413-2120

On-campus: UIC has nine residence halls, including options for special interest areas, graduate students, families and temporary guest housing.

Off-campus resources are provided by the UIC Commuter Student Resource Center.

312-413-5940, 1790 Student Services Building; satellite center, 241 Student Center West

The center distributes i-cards for students, faculty and staff, and CTA Ventra U-Passes for students. It also administers the Dragon Dollars meal plan payment program.

All students and new employees must visit the ID Center to get their i-card — the official UIC identification card.

Dragon Dollars lets students use their i-card as a debit card at campus dining halls, convenience stores and fast-food restaurants.

Incoming students can pick up their U-Pass, good for unlimited rides on CTA buses and trains, at the ID Center. The pass is valid for five years. All full-time students are assessed a $140 CTA U-Pass fee for fall semester. But watch out! If you lose your U-Pass, it costs $50 to get a new one.

Job services

College life can be expensive. The Student Employment Office helps students find part-time jobs on and off campus to help ease the expenses.

2100 Student Services Building

312-996-3130

Office of Career Services helps students prepare for careers and find jobs.

3050 Student Services Building

312-996-2300



There are two libraries on the Chicago campus — the Daley Library on the east side of campus and the Library of the Health Sciences on the west side — and libraries at the health sciences campuses in Peoria, Rockford and Urbana. Get help from real, live librarians face-to-face or through live chat.

IDEA Commons: Check out this popular learning and collaboration space on the first floor of the Daley Library, with meeting spaces, a per­formance area, moveable furniture and more than 100 computers, as well as the Instructional Technology Lab/Student Media Lab.

Open continuously Sun 10 a.m. through Fri 7 p.m., Sat 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Maps

Grab an old-school paper map at Building Management in Student Centers East and West, or the Information and Service Center in the Student Services Building. Trying to save paper? Check out the online map.

Recreation

Zumba, swimming, massage therapy, and more! UIC has recreation facilities on the east and west sides of campus that offer everything from intramural sports to personal training, as well as an outdoor field complex and outdoor recreation courts for tennis, sand volleyball, basketball and jogging.

Student Recreation Facility, 312-413-5150

Sport and Fitness Center, 312-413-5260

Bowling and Billiards Center with video and pinball games, Student Center East, 312-413-5170

Safety

UIC Police Department works with Chicago Police and other area security agencies to keep the UIC campus and neighborhood safe. Services include bike registration, after-hours escort and crime prevention programs.

Emergency: 312-355-5555

Non-emergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Red Car Service is a transportation service for employees and students within designated area, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. seven days a week including holidays. UIC i-card required. 312-996-6800

Emergency notification through the UIC ALERT emergency system includes a text messaging system, the UIC website, official campus email and social media and the UIC Hotline (312-413-9696). Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to register for emergency text messages. Registration is free and subscribers can sign up for several phones, so students can register their parents’ phones to receive the alerts.

UIC Rave Guardian is a free, downloadable campus safety application for smart phones that’s fully accessible to anyone with a UIC ID. It’s a companion app to the UIC ALERT system, a separate notification service that is used to reach students and employees quickly during campus emergencies. The UIC Rave Guardian app is available on iTunes and Google Play and is compatible with iOS and Android devices. Members of the UIC community should sign up with their UIC email ID.

Title IX seeks to eliminate barriers to educational opportunities caused by sex discrimination, including sexual harassment, sexual misconduct and retaliation. Contact the Title IX Coordinator in the Office of Access and Equity for more information, titleix@uic.edu or 312-996-8670.

Sports

Fire up Flames! UIC has NCAA Division I teams in a long list of men’s and women’s sports, including basketball, soccer, baseball, golf, tennis, gymnastics, swimming and softball, plus fan group UIC Pyromaniacs. Learn the UIC Fight Song!

Student support services

Academic Center for Excellence

2900 Student Services Building

312-413-0031

African American Academic Network

2800 Student Services Building

312-996-5040

Latin American Recruitment and Educational Services Program

2640 Student Services Building

312-996-3356

Native American Support Program

2700 Student Services Building

312-996-4515

nasp@uic.edu

Student Veterans Affairs

3030 Student Services Building

312-996-4857

awright@uic.edu

Student Legal Services

3030 Student Services Building

312-996-9214

Student Ombudsperson

3030 Student Services Building

312-996-4857

TRIO Academic Support Program

2720 Student Services Building

312-996-5046

Women in Science and Engineering Program

312-355-1490

wiseuic@uic.edu

Student government

Graduate Student Council

Health Profession Student Council

Undergraduate Student Government

Student representative, U of I Board of Trustees

This year’s student trustee is Karina Reyes, kreyes23@uic.edu

Sustainability

UIC is working toward a greener world through recycling, improved transportation and energy efficiency. The campus announced its four climate commitments during the spring semester: carbon neutral campus, zero waste campus, net zero water campus and biodiverse campus.

UIC is recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree Campus! Learn more — volunteers welcome — from the Office of Sustainability.

Transportation

CTA “L” Trains have three stops near campus — Blue Line stops at UIC-Halsted and Racine, and a Pink Line stop at Polk — as well as bus routes.

Intracampus Bus Service provides free transportation for students, faculty and staff around campus. Don’t forget to bring your i-card!

With stations all around campus, Divvy Bikes are a great way to get around. Discounts are available for the UIC community.

Parking: by semester or daily.