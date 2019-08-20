UIC 101: What you need to know

Photo: Jenny Fontaine

Academic Computing and Communications Center



ACCC offers a range of services, including campus Wi-Fi networks, computer labs, free software, laptop lending and help by phone, email and walk-in. Services include:

Learning Technology Solutions team, Lecture Center E, Daley Library and Goldberg Research Center: equipment checkout, support for Blackboard, Google Apps and more

Instruction in popular software programs and web-related topics through Lynda.com, webinars and short workshops

U-Print, the campus-wide printing service, offered in all ACCC labs and department locations. Students get a $15 print quota at the beginning of each semester. Funds can be added to the account with Dragon Dollars, purchased in the ID Center, at Student Center East and Student Center West, online, or through cash-to-card machines in SCE, SCW, Daley Library, Thomas Beckham Hall and the Library of Health Sciences

C-stop, where students can work, print, recharge electronic devices in secured lockers, and more. First floor Behavioral and Sciences Building and Library of the Health Sciences

UIC’s free mobile app includes maps, bus tracker, online directory, Blackboard access, campus photos and video and more. Download from the App Store or Google Play.

Belonging

There’s a long list of student organizations, some for community service or social issues, others organized around common interests like sports, anime or Italian. UIC also has fraternities and sororities. For information, attend the Involvement Fair, Sept. 4-5, Lecture Center Quad, or connect through the UIC Center for Student Involvement.

Want to volunteer at a community nonprofit? Student Leadership and Civic Engagement, 312-996-4500, slce@uic.edu

Between-class hangouts

UIC has oases — informal spots where students can hang out, study or collaborate with friends.

The Office of Campus Learning Environments creates the oases with new, comfortable furniture and the latest multimedia technologies.

Centers for Cultural Understanding and Social Change

African-American Cultural Center showcases cultural research, art exhibits, programming and community outreach.

209 Addams Hall

312-996-9549

Arab American Cultural Center provides student support services, advocacy opportunities and community-building programming or events.

111 Stevenson Hall

312-413-3253

Asian American Resource and Cultural Center offers social, cultural and educational programs, and peer mentoring.

101 Taft Hall

312-413-9569

Disability Cultural Center leads programming and outreach efforts to advance the understanding of the disability experience.

235 Behavioral Sciences Building

(312) 355-7050

dcc@uic.edu



Gender and Sexuality Center conducts education, research and outreach on issues of gender identity, and hosts a variety of events and workshops. There’s also consultation available for students and employees.

181 Behavioral Sciences Building

312-413-8619

Latino Cultural Center promotes educational, cultural and social programs. The center offers an annual film festival and weekly events that range from poetry to dancing.

Lecture Center B2

312-996-3095

Women’s Leadership and Resource Center promotes gender equity through programming that raises awareness of women’s and gender issues, develops women’s leadership and celebrates the accomplishments and contributions of women. The center also runs the Campus Advocacy Network program, an on-campus service center that provides anti-violence education, as well as confidential, anonymous and free advocacy services to UIC students, staff and faculty who have experienced sexual assault, domestic/dating violence, stalking and hate crimes.

1101 W. Taylor St., third floor

WLRC: 312-413-1025

CAN: 312-413-8206

Child care

College is for everyone, even the young ones. The UIC Children’s Center is fully accredited, full-time early childhood education for children of faculty, staff and students, ages 2 years, 9 months to 6 years.

UIC Children’s Center

312-413-5326

Commuter Student Resource Center

UIC’s Commuter Student Resource Center, the hub for Commuter and Off-Campus Life, provides a home away from home for commuter students. Located on the second floor of Student Center East — walk through the Wellness Center to access the space — it features quiet study space, social lounge, public computers and printers, kitchen and lockers. Staff can provide information on transportation, off-campus housing and other resources.

Mon.–Thurs. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Suite 245, Student Center East

312-413-7440

Culture

Gallery 400 is a free gallery for art, design and architecture. First floor Art and Design Hall.

Tues.–Fri. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat. Noon–6 p.m.

312-996-6114

UIC Theatre showcases student actors in professional-quality productions. You don’t have to be a theatre major to audition.

312-996-2939

Any musicians out there? UIC has a variety of groups, including string orchestra, concert band, jazz ensemble and choruses. Membership is open to all students, faculty and staff.

312-996-2977

Jane Addams Hull-House Museum exhibits are related to social issues important to the pioneering social reformer.

312-413-5353

Dining services

UIC may be a diverse campus, but all students have one thing in common: the need for food. Dining Services has cafés, cafeterias and fast-food restaurants, including Argo Tea, Au Bon Pain, Chick-fil-A, Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin-Robbins, Freshii, Moe’s, Panda Express, Poke Bowl Station, Port Center Café, Sbarro, Starbucks, Subway, Tropical Smoothie and more.

Disability Resource Center

The Disability Resource Center offers activities, services and resources for students with disabilities and guidance for faculty on accessible teaching.

1070 Student Services Building

312-413-2183

drc@uic.edu



Health & Wellness

CampusCare, a student health plan paid by student fees, includes services at these clinics:

Family Medicine Center University Village

722 W. Maxwell St.

312-996-2901

Mon. 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Tues. and Thurs. 8 a.m.–9 p.m.

Wed. 9:30 a.m.–8 p.m.

Fri. 7 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sat. 8:30 a.m.–noon

University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System

1740 W. Taylor St.

866.600.CARE

The Counseling Center provides counseling, therapy and workshops.

2010 Student Services Building

312-996-3490

Wellness Center offers pop-up pantries, free wellness supplies, and information on health. 238 Student Center East

312-413-2120

Housing

UIC residence halls offer a variety of arrangements, including living-learning communities, and options for graduate students and even temporary guest housing. Housing residents have access to programming, tutoring, interactions with faculty, and connections to other students and campus resources.

The new Academic and Residential Complex on Harrison Street, which includes both academic and residential facilities, welcomed its first group of students this fall.

Main ID Center: 124 Student Center East,

312-413-5940

Satellite ID Center: 241 Student Center West,

312-413-5944

The center distributes i-cards for students, faculty and staff, and CTA Ventra U-Passes for students. It also administers the Dragon Dollars meal plan payment program. All students and new employees must visit the ID Center to get their i-card — the official UIC identification card.

Dragon Dollars lets students use their i-card as a debit card at campus dining halls, convenience stores and fast-food restaurants.

Incoming students can pick up their U-Pass, good for unlimited rides on CTA buses and trains, at the ID Center. The pass is valid for five years. All full-time students are assessed a CTA U-Pass fee. But watch out! If you lose your U-Pass, it costs $50 to get a new one.

Job Services

College life can be expensive. UIC Student Employment helps students find part-time jobs on and off campus to help ease the expenses.

2100 Student Services Building

312-996-3130

Office of Career Services helps students prepare for careers and find jobs.

3050 Student Services Building

312-996-2300

There are two libraries at UIC — the Daley Library on the east side of campus and the Library of the Health Sciences on the west side. Check out the IDEA Commons — a learning and collaboration space on the first floor of the Daley Library, with meeting spaces, a per­formance area, and more than 100 computers, as well as the Learning Technology Solutions Media Lab

Maps

Worried about getting lost? Check out the online map of UIC’s campus.

Office of the Dean of Students

The Office of the Dean of Students is a resource for advocacy, engagement, support services and other opportunities available on campus. Their mission is to create a student-centered learning environment where students can achieve personal and academic success.

3030 Student Services Building

(312) 996-4857, dos@uic.edu

Zumba, swimming, massage therapy and more! UIC has recreation facilities on the east and west sides of campus that offer everything from intramural sports to personal training, as well as an outdoor field complex and outdoor recreation courts for tennis, sand volleyball, basketball and jogging.

Student Recreation Facility

312-413-5150

Sport and Fitness Center

312-413-5260

Research

UIC students have a variety of research opportunities that help them gain real-world experience in the classroom as they work side-by-side with federal grant-funded investigators.

Safety

UIC Police Department works with Chicago Police and other area security agencies to keep the UIC campus and neighborhood safe. Services include bike registration, after-hours escort and crime prevention programs.

Emergency: 312-355-5555

Non-emergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

works with Chicago Police and other area security agencies to keep the UIC campus and neighborhood safe. Services include bike registration, after-hours escort and crime prevention programs. Emergency: 312-355-5555 Non-emergency: 312-996-2830 TDD: 312-413-9323 UIC Night Ride is a transportation service for employees and students within a designated area, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. seven days a week, including holidays. UIC i-card required. Students can use their NetID and password to create an account and use the TransLoc Rider app to request shuttles and track them. (312) 996-2842

is a transportation service for employees and students within a designated area, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. seven days a week, including holidays. UIC i-card required. Students can use their NetID and password to create an account and use the TransLoc Rider app to request shuttles and track them. (312) 996-2842 Emergency notification through the UIC ALERT emergency system includes a text messaging system, the UIC website, official campus email and social media and the UIC Hotline (312-413-9696).

emergency system includes a text messaging system, the UIC website, official campus email and social media and the UIC Hotline (312-413-9696). Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to register for emergency text messages. Registration is free and subscribers can sign up for several phones, so students can register their parents’ phones to receive the alerts.

Registration is free and subscribers can sign up for several phones, so students can register their parents’ phones to receive the alerts. UIC Safe is a free, personal safety tool for smartphones that’s accessible to anyone with a UIC ID. It’s a companion app to the UIC ALERT system. Take a virtual walk with a friend — sharing your location until you arrive at your destination — contact UIC Police with just the push of a button, and more. Available on iTunes and Google Play. Sign up with UIC email ID.

is a free, personal safety tool for smartphones that’s accessible to anyone with a UIC ID. It’s a companion app to the UIC ALERT system. Take a virtual walk with a friend — sharing your location until you arrive at your destination — contact UIC Police with just the push of a button, and more. Available on iTunes and Google Play. Sign up with UIC email ID. Title IX seeks to eliminate barriers to educational opportunities caused by sex discrimination, including sexual harassment, sexual misconduct and retaliation. Contact the Title IX coordinator in the Office of Access and Equity for more information, titleix@uic.edu or 312-996-8670.

Social media

You can find many UIC offices and or­ganizations on social media. A good place to start:

• Facebook: UIC and UIC News

• Twitter: UIC News and ThisIsUIC

• YouTube: UICmedia and thisisuic

• Instagram: thisisuic

• Follow Chancellor Michael Amiridis on Instagram!

Sports

Fire up Flames! UIC has NCAA Division I teams in men’s and women’s sports, including baseball, basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, and track and field, plus fan group UIC Pyromaniacs. Learn the UIC Fight Song.



Student support services

Academic Center for Excellence

2900 Student Services Building

312-413-0031

African American Academic Network

2800 Student Services Building

312-996-5040

Honors College Tutoring

220 Burnham Hall

312-413-2260

LAS Learning Centers

Centers include the Language Studio, Mathematical Sciences Learning Center, Science Learning Center and Writing Center

Latin American Recruitment and Educational Services Program

2640 Student Services Building

312-996-3356

Native American Support Program

2700 Student Services Building

312-996-4515

nasp@uic.edu

Student Veterans Affairs

3030 Student Services Building

312-996-4857

jmolin6@uic.edu

Student Legal Services

3030 Student Services Building

312-996-4857

Student Ombudsperson

3030 Student Services Building

312-996-4857

TRIO Academic Support Program

2720 Student Services Building

312-996-5046

UIC Chance

2560 Student Services Building

312-355-5025

Student Government

Student representative, U of I Board of Trustees

This year’s student trustee is Susan Panek, spanek4@uic.edu

Get prepared for the school year with UIC gear, course materials, electronics and accessories. Staff in two bookstore locations on campus can help students looking for things like giftware, laptops, textbooks and more:

UIC Bookstore and UIC Tech Center in Student Center East, 750 South Halsted St.

UIC Medical Bookstore in Student Center West, 828 South Wolcott Ave.

UIC is working toward a greener world through recycling, improved transportation and energy efficiency. UIC has four climate commitments: carbon neutral campus, zero waste campus, net zero water campus and biodiverse campus.

UIC is recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree Campus! Learn more — volunteers welcome — from the Office of Sustainability.

Transportation

CTA “L” Trains have three stops near campus — Blue Line stops at UIC-Halsted and Racine, and a Pink Line stop at Polk — as well as bus routes.

Intracampus Bus Service provides free transportation for students, faculty and staff around campus. Don’t forget to bring your i-card!

With stations all around campus, Divvy Bikes are a great way to get around. Discounts are available for the UIC community.