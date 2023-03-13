UIC accepts bid to 2023 Women’s Basketball Invitational

Led by head coach Ashleen Bracey (center), the Flames have earned their third postseason berth in program history. Photo: Steve Woltmann

The UIC women’s basketball team has accepted a bid to compete in the 2023 Women’s Basketball Invitational — UIC’s third postseason berth in program history and its first since winning the WBI in 2014.

In its inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference, the Flames recorded the greatest turnaround in league history, improving from two wins a year ago to 18 victories this season under first-year head coach Ashleen Bracey.

“I’m extremely proud of our program for putting ourselves in a position to compete for a championship in postseason play,” Bracey said. “This group has been resilient all year long and is truly committed to the process. There is nothing better as a player or coach than an opportunity to compete in March.”

“We’re really excited for another opportunity to compete for a championship,” said forward Josie Filer. “It’s been a historic year for our program, and we’re not done working yet. Our team is thankful to be among the teams still playing in March.

The Flames will open WBI play against New Mexico State at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

