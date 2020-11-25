UIC adds two community colleges in RN to BSN degree program

A new agreement between two Illinois community colleges and the University of Illinois at Chicago will make it easier for students to earn their BSN at UIC Nursing.

The Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois, on behalf of the UIC College of Nursing and UIC Extended Campus, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Black Hawk College in Moline and Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove to create a dual-admissions pathway from their associate degree in nursing (ADN) programs to UIC’s fully online RN to BSN degree completion program.

The agreement parallels two other agreements reached earlier this year between UIC and Lewis and Clark Community College in downstate Godfrey and Carl Sandburg Community College in Galesburg.

“Because it’s fully online, our BSN-completion program is easily accessible from anywhere,” said Kate Tredway, director of the UIC College of Nursing RN to BSN degree completion program. “We’re really looking forward to welcoming new students who will join our program because of these agreements.”

Under the agreement, the dual-admissions pathway will allow nursing students to earn an associate degree in nursing at Black Hawk and Waubonsee colleges, while at the same time enrolling in identified courses that are part of the online UIC RN to BSN degree completion program.

“With six campuses throughout northern and central Illinois, the UIC College of Nursing has long been dedicated to educating nurse leaders for the entire state,” said Terri Weaver, dean of the UIC College of Nursing.

In January, U.S. News & World Report ranked UIC’s online baccalaureate degrees No. 3 in the nation.

Upon successful completion of their college’s ADN program, students will be awarded their associate degree and continue their progress in the UIC online RN to BSN program as degree-seeking students. UIC will confer the bachelor’s degree in nursing after graduation requirements are met.

Those interested in more information on the ADN BSN dual-admission pathway can go to the UIC RN to BSN website.