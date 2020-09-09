UIC administrator named fellow of Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities academy

Amalia Pallares

UIC administrator Amalia Pallares has been selected by the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities as one of 26 fellows of the Presidential Leadership Academy, La Academia de Liderazgo.

The program, which is in its second year, aims to increase Hispanic representation in leadership positions in higher education. In 2006, 4.5% of university presidents were Hispanic, but that number dropped to 3.9% by 2016, despite the growth of Hispanic student enrollment at U.S. colleges and universities.

The program will focus specifically on leadership positions within Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) and Emerging HSIs. UIC is designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of Education.

Fellows will participate in leadership development activities, including national seminars, and will be mentored by more than a dozen current and emeriti presidents and senior-level administrators. Participants also will develop special projects designed to have an impact at their current institution.

“I am very honored to be learning from higher education leaders with extensive trajectories and to interact with other Latinx scholars and administrators who have been leading collaboratively in their respective institutions,” said Pallares, associate chancellor and vice provost for diversity.

“I am most interested in learning about transformative leadership that starts with an innovative, community-informed vision, and develops goals and appropriate mechanisms for change in an engaged and collaborative process that serves students, faculty and all university community members.”

At UIC, Pallares is responsible for overseeing and guiding the Office of Diversity; facilitating campus-wide efforts to enhance diversity, inclusion and equity; and engaging the wider community around these issues. She received her doctorate in political science at the University of Texas. She has worked at UIC for more than 20 years.