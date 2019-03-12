UIC Alumni Award Nominations

Nominations for the UIC Alumni Association (UICAA) Alumni Awards are now open! The Alumni Achievement Award, Distinguished Service Award, Humanitarian Award, and Rising Star Leadership Award are the highest level of UIC alumni awards, and recognize and celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of our alumni. Nominations are accepted until Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

https://advance.uic.edu/alumni-association/uic-traditions/

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Wilhelm

wilhelmm@uic.edu