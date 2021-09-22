UIC among top 25 public, top 10 best value universities in Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education’s national rankings

The University of Illinois Chicago continues to be one of the nation’s top public universities, according to the 2022 edition of the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings.

UIC ranked 25th among 341 U.S. public universities — and was placed ahead of six Big Ten universities.

The rankings also measure the best value among the top 250 ranked public and private universities. UIC is among the top 10 best value universities, ranked ninth.

“For the last four years, the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education rankings have consistently recognized UIC’s excellence and commitment to student success and achievement,” UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis said. “As Chicago’s only public research university, we are fulfilling our mission to increase access and affordability while prioritizing academic excellence in an inclusive and innovative learning environment.”

The WSJ/THE overall rankings include almost 800 universities and are based on 15 institutional performance factors across four pillars: resources, engagement, student outcomes and environment. The ranking also relies on public data and other sources, including the U.S. Department of Education’s Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, the College Scorecard, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Times Higher Education U.S. Student Survey, the Times Higher Education Academic Survey and the Elsevier bibliometric dataset.

Last week, UIC climbed to 46th among public national universities in the latest rankings from U.S. News & World Report, which also ranked UIC eighth in the social mobility category. This category assesses the graduation rates of students who receive Pell Grants, which indicates that they come from families with total annual income of less than $50,000.

UIC, the second-largest university in Illinois, set a new record for the seventh year in row for the largest enrollment in its history. Total enrollment for the 2021 fall semester reached 34,199 students.