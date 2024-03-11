UIC announces change in men’s basketball leadership

Luke Yaklich will not return next season as head coach of UIC men’s basketball.

“After a thorough evaluation, we determined the time has come for a change,” Director of Athletics Michael Lipitz said. “We sincerely thank Luke for his leadership over the past four seasons. He is a man of integrity and is genuinely invested in the well-being of his student-athletes. We wish him and his family every future success.”

Yaklich posted a 47-70 (.402) overall record, including a 23-52 (.307) mark in conference play. His teams recorded consecutive 4-16 marks and 11th-place finishes in the MVC over the past two seasons.

“UIC is committed to its men’s basketball program being a competitive force in the Missouri Valley Conference and returning to postseason play to help elevate the national profile of our entire athletics program and university,” Lipitz said.

UIC will immediately begin a national search for the team’s next head coach.