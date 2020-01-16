UIC announces partnership with Mexican technological university

University of Illinois at Chicago Chancellor Michael Amiridis will host a welcome meeting with representatives of the Monterrey Institute of Technology (Tecnológico de Monterrey) to announce UIC’s partnership with the school. In addition to school officials, the Deputy Consul General of Mexico in Chicago, Antonio Cuesta, will be in attendance.

En español

WHEN:

Jan. 16

2:30 p.m.

WHERE:

UIC Richard J. Daley Library

801 S. Morgan St.

Room 1-470

DETAILS:

Officials plan to introduce UIC as the Midwestern home base of “Tec Monterrey,” the leading private university in Mexico.

At the event, officials will announce that a strategic partnership will be formed with Tec Monterrey, which will have a professor assigned to UIC to promote student exchanges and research in specific areas that include the colleges of engineering, medicine and business. UIC’s Office of Global Engagement is leading the initiative and will host the Jan. 16 event.

Tecnológico de Monterrey is a private university system founded in 1943 in Monterrey, Mexico. It is a comprehensive university offering doctorate, graduate, undergraduate and high school programs in engineering, management, social, arts and human sciences and medicine.

The school is made up of 31 campuses located across 25 cities in Mexico, and 22 liaison offices in 15 countries.

Its academic programs are accredited by international agencies such as the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, or SACS; Council for Accreditation of Engineering Education, or CACEI, and the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, or ABET, among others. Academic programs also are accredited in Mexico by National Council for Science and Technology, or CONACYT.

Tecnológico de Monterrey’s scientific activity focuses on eight main strategic research areas to encourage innovation, knowledge generation and knowledge transfer, with the goal of trying to solve Mexico’s and worldwide problems. These eight strategic areas include biotechnology and food; mechatronics and engineering; information technology; sustainability; public policy; business; medicine; and education, the humanities and the social sciences.

Tecnológico de Monterrey’s research program is based on its flagship campus at Monterrey and operates through six schools made up of research professors from the research campuses. The schools include business; social science and government; medicine, engineering and sciences; humanities; education; and architecture, art and design.