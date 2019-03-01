UIC appoints new College of Medicine dean

Dr. Mark Rosenblatt, the Illinois Lions/Charles I. Young Chair of ophthalmology and visual sciences at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago, will become the university’s new dean of the College of Medicine pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees, effective March 16, 2019.

“After a competitive national search, it is with full confidence that Dr. Rosenblatt has been appointed to this role, and we count on him to lead the college into a new era of high-quality medical education, translational research and patient care that will contribute to our communities in Illinois and across the globe,” said Dr. Robert Barish, vice chancellor for health affairs at UIC. “His experience in administration, innovation, professional education and philanthropy will serve the University of Illinois at Chicago well as he assumes this role.”

Rosenblatt is currently professor and head of ophthalmology and visual sciences at UIC and directs the Corneal Regenerative Medicine Laboratory. He is a physician-scientist, with a clinical practice that focuses on laser vision-correction surgery and the treatment of cataracts and corneal disease. He leads research projects that examine mechanisms of corneal peripheral nerve regeneration following injury, and conducts studies that use nanoengineered biomaterials and stem cells to repair damage to the cornea. His work in regenerative medicine has been funded by the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Defense, Research to Prevent Blindness, the Falk Family Foundation and the Tri-Institutional Stem Cell Initiative.

Prior to joining UIC in 2014, Rosenblatt was a professor in the department of ophthalmology at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, where he served as the department’s vice chair and as director of the Margaret M. Dyson Vision Research Institute.

Rosenblatt earned his medical degree with Alpha Omega Alpha honors and a doctorate in biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. He completed a medical internship at Mount Sinai Medical Center and a three-year ophthalmology residency, followed by a two-year cornea fellowship, at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary in Boston. He earned an MBA at the New York University Stern School of Business.