UIC Appreciation Night with the Chicago White Sox!

Come feel appreciated and watch the Chicago White Sox vs. the Detroit Tigers on Friday, April 26! Specially priced tickets are available for UIC students, staff, faculty, and alumni. Our Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, Rex Tolliver, will even be throwing out the first pitch! Bring your family and friends, and enjoy a night at the park. #ThisIsUIC

Purchase tickets at: whitesox.com/uic

For groups of 20 or more, please contact Scott Gbur at sgbur@chisox.com or (312) 674-5322.

For more information, please contact:

Student Affairs

studentaffairs@uic.edu