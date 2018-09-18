UIC athletic department hosts 12-hour blood drive Sept. 19

The University of Illinois at Chicago athletic department and LifeSource are hoping to save hundreds of lives by hosting the “Get Fired Up to Save Lives” Blood Drive.

WHEN:

Wednesday, Sept. 19

7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

UIC Pavilion

525 S. Racine Ave.

DETAILS:

Since announcing plans to host the 12-hour blood drive, LifeSource reports that more than 700 appointments have been made by UIC students, staff and Chicago-area residents.

“Every year the UIC athletic department hosts a blood drive to help the community and the city of Chicago. This time we wanted to do something special and set a new standard for the number of donors in a single day,” said Eric Phillips, associate athletic director at UIC.

Donors will receive a voucher for a free Lou Malnati’s individual pizza, frozen custard courtesy of Culver’s restaurants, a limited edition “Get Fired Up” blood drive T-shirt, and more. Raffles will also be held throughout the day.

Donors will also have the chance to meet local celebrities including WGCI’s Leon Rogers, KISS FM’s Rufio, Sa’Rayah from The Voice and Chicago rapper Lizzie G. The UIC Flames official junior mascot, Sparky Jr., and Chicago Dogs mascot, Squeeze, will also make appearances.

Drive attendees throughout the Chicago area are encouraged to be part of this huge event and book an appointment by calling (877) 543-3768 or by visiting lifesource.org/UIC. Walk-ins will also be welcomed at the drive.

In preparation for their donation, donors are asked to eat well, stay hydrated and arrive with proper identification. The donation appointment takes about an hour (with the donation itself only around 10 minutes) and is both safe and comfortable. Donors must be at least 18 years old (16 and 17 years of age with parental consent.)

Proper ID is required to donate blood. UIC student ID cards are acceptable. A LifeSource or military ID, driver’s license or employee badge with a picture and full name are all approved forms of ID. A birth certificate along with a picture ID that includes the donor’s full name will also be accepted.

Media are welcome. Media interested in covering the event should RSVP to jboynes@uic.edu or call (312) 413-8702; (cell) (773) 633-7971.