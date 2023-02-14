UIC Athletics celebrates Black History Month

In celebration of Black History Month, UIC Athletics is embarking on a monthlong social media initiative highlighting stories of Black student-athletes, staff and coaches.

Each week, UIC will spotlight a current or former Flame, highlighting the work they have done in the community, in the competitive arena or in their professional career following graduation from UIC. The stories will be published across UIC Athletics’ social media platforms, with some segments airing at home basketball games at Credit Union 1 Arena and on UIC’s February ESPN+ broadcasts.

“UIC Athletics is honored to play a small part in telling the stories of our incredible student-athletes, coaches and staff during this time of celebration and pride,” said Monica Montgomery, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. “We are incredibly excited to celebrate the campuswide theme, Black University, and will honor the achievements and celebrate the legacies of Black and African American students and alumni. We look forward to featuring Flames on our social media channels throughout the month.”

Learn more about what this month means to UIC’s head women’s basketball coach, Ashleen Bracey.